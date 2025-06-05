Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OA-1K Skyraider II joins the WRANGB flightline [Image 2 of 3]

    OA-1K Skyraider II joins the WRANGB flightline

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    A 492nd Special Operations Wing OA-1K Skyraider II awaits preflight inspections on the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base flightline, June 5, 2025, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)

    This work, OA-1K Skyraider II joins the WRANGB flightline [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Erika Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    Total Force Integration
    137th SOW
    492nd SOW
    Lethality and Readiness
    OA-1K Skyraider II

