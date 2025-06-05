OA-1K Skyraider II joins the WRANGB flightline

A 492nd Special Operations Wing OA-1K Skyraider II awaits preflight inspections on the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base flightline, June 5, 2025, Oklahoma City. The 492nd SOW and the 137th Special Operations Wing have partnered together to conduct training on the OA-1K Skyraider II in order to optimize force structure for further enhanced interoperability with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9095303
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-NA392-1002
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|418.66 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
