The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis assumes command of the 139th Medical Group and commissions two Airmen into the officer ranks for his first task as commander on June 6th, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Josh Peade relinquished command and will continue his career as the commander of the 131st Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)