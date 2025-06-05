Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis assumes command of the 139th Medical Group and commissions two Airmen into the officer ranks for his first task as commander on June 6th, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Josh Peade relinquished command and will continue his career as the commander of the 131st Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9094800
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-SP486-7609
|Resolution:
|5303x3528
|Size:
|322.58 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.