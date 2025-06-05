Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis assumes command of the 139th Medical Group and commissions two Airmen into the officer ranks for his first task as commander on June 6th, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Lt. Col. Josh Peade relinquished command and will continue his career as the commander of the 131st Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9094799
    VIRIN: 250606-F-SP486-7851
    Resolution: 5176x3444
    Size: 408.25 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony
    The 139th Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chang of command
    MOANG
    139AW
    139 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download