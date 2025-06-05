Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company STX Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Company attach a towing pole to the rear end of the Cougar vehicle during Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.



Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Company located in Indiana, Pennsylvania, are currently supporting Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests unit readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, National Training Center, Port Operations and Nationwide Move.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Cavazos)