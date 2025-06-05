Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company STX Lanes [Image 9 of 10]

    Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company STX Lanes

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Xavier Cavazos 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Virgillo, Combat Engineer, 420th Engineer Company, holds in place on towing poles while the second truck prepares for vehicle recovery during Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    Combat Engineers from the 420th Engineer Company located in Indiana, Pennsylvania, are currently supporting Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests unit readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, National Training Center, Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Cavazos)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 00:58
    Photo ID: 9093465
    VIRIN: 250601-A-VN109-2067
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company STX Lanes [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Xavier Cavazos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    usarmyreserve
    ArmyResere
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

