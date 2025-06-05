Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company STX Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Brayden Veres, Combat Engineer, 420th Engineer Company, gets down from the hatch and requests his sectors of fire for convoy transportation during a situational training exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.



Combat Engineers from the 420th Engineer Company located in Indiana, Pennsylvania, are currently supporting Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests unit readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, National Training Center, Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Cavazos)