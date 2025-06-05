29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

Historic reenactors render honors to the U.S. flag from Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9093455
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SM601-4032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
