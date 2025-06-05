Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument [Image 4 of 5]

    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division ride on a DUKW, a 2.5 ton amphibious truck employed during World War II, at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 00:09
    Photo ID: 9093454
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-SM601-4002
    Resolution: 5050x3360
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR
    Signal
    DDAY
    29th ID
    Dday81

