29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, delivers remarks during a D-Day commemoration ceremony held at the at the Signal Monument on Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
