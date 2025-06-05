U.S. Army Soldiers and Reenactors March Through Carentan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain Cpt. Callan Sweeny with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leads U.S. Army Soldiers in a march with World War II veterans through Carentan, France on June 7, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.