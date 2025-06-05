U.S. Army Soldiers and Reenactors March Through Carentan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Citizens of Carentan, France and the surrounding region line the streets to greet World War II veterans and U.S. Army Soldiers as they march through the city on June 7, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.