U.S. Army Soldiers and Reenactors March Through Carentan

A World War II reenactor marches past a formation of U.S. Army Soldiers in a march through the city of Carentan, France during the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of D-Day on June 7, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
06.07.2025
|06.07.2025 18:27
|9093253
|250607-A-GF305-3133
|2848x1726
|1017.5 KB
|Location:
CARENTAN, FR
|6
|0
