    U.S. Army Soldiers and Reenactors March Through Carentan [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Reenactors March Through Carentan

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.07.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A World War II reenactor marches past a formation of U.S. Army Soldiers in a march through the city of Carentan, France during the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of D-Day on June 7, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9093253
    VIRIN: 250607-A-GF305-3133
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    TAGS

    DDay
    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    XVII ABC

