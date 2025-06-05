Ready, Aim, Fire!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Airmen fire the M-4 rifle in the over barricade position at Offutt Air Force Base's combat arms training and maintenance class, June 4, 2025. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use many different types of firearms.(U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

