Ready, Aim, Fire!

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Airmen stand ready to qualify on the M-4 weapons platform at Offutt Air Force Base, June 4, 2025. Trainees must be able to shoot from the following positions to qualify: prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported, and over barricade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 14:04
    Photo ID: 9092688
    VIRIN: 250604-F-UT533-1014
    Resolution: 5726x4434
    Size: 16.12 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    CATM
    Lethality
    55th Security Forces Squadron
    Readiness: contentcollectionweek

