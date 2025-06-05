Airmen stand ready to qualify on the M-4 weapons platform at Offutt Air Force Base, June 4, 2025. Trainees must be able to shoot from the following positions to qualify: prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported, and over barricade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)
This work, Ready, Aim, Fire! [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.