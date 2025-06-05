Ready, Aim, Fire!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen stand ready to qualify on the M-4 weapons platform at Offutt Air Force Base, June 4, 2025. Trainees must be able to shoot from the following positions to qualify: prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported, and over barricade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)