Ready, Aim, Fire!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sergeant Karic Hierl, 55th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, inspects targets during a training session on Offutt Air Force Base, June 4, 2025. CATM is a training program that focuses on equipping Air Force personnel with the skills and knowledge to safely and effectively use weapons. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)