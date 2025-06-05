Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Aim, Fire! [Image 2 of 4]

    Ready, Aim, Fire!

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Staff Sergeant Karic Hierl, 55th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, inspects targets during a training session on Offutt Air Force Base, June 4, 2025. CATM is a training program that focuses on equipping Air Force personnel with the skills and knowledge to safely and effectively use weapons. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

    CATM
    Lethality
    55th Security Forces Squadron
    Readiness: contentcollectionweek

