Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Katie Vandenplas interacts with Demo, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) facility dog, at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dental Clinic, June 4, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mercy Crowe)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9091442
|VIRIN:
|250604-N-FM895-1017
|Resolution:
|4414x6621
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mercy Crowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.