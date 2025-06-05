Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel Specialist Seaman Angel Odd interacts with Demo, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) facility dog, at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dental Clinic, June 4, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mercy Crowe)