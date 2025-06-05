Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mercy Crowe 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    Personnel Specialist Seaman Angel Odd interacts with Demo, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) facility dog, at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dental Clinic, June 4, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mercy Crowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9091440
    VIRIN: 250604-N-FM895-1018
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mercy Crowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period
    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period
    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period
    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period
    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk
    NNSY
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download