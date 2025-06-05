Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Michael Terry, incoming commander of 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses attendees at the joint change of leadership and change of responsibility ceremony, June 6, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, N.H.

    “I challenge you to live virtuously, serve courageously, and continue to hone your skills so that you are more ready tomorrow than you are today,” said Terry while addressing the soldiers of 54th TC. “Never forget that the soldiers and units of the 54th are an empowered and disciplined team of professionals that stand ready to serve our great state and nation when called upon.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Location: PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
