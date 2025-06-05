Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Caleb Smith, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, passes the 54th TC brigade guidon to Col. Allen Aldenberg, outgoing commander of 54th TC, during the joint change of leadership and change of responsibility ceremony, June 6, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Center, Pembroke, N.H. The symbolic act of passing a guidon is a public, visual affirmation that signifies Smith's relinquishment of responsibility to the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:38
    Photo ID: 9091335
    VIRIN: 250606-A-KB362-1054
    Resolution: 6061x4041
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
