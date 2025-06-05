54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Caleb Smith, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, passes the 54th TC brigade guidon to Col. Allen Aldenberg, outgoing commander of 54th TC, during the joint change of leadership and change of responsibility ceremony, June 6, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Center, Pembroke, N.H. The symbolic act of passing a guidon is a public, visual affirmation that signifies Smith's relinquishment of responsibility to the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)