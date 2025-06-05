54th Troop Command Change of Leadership and Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Allen Aldenberg, outgoing commander of 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), relinquishes command of 54th TC by passing the brigade guidon to Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc, assistant adjutant general, NHARNG, during the joint change of leadership and change of responsibility ceremony, June 6, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Center, Pembroke, N.H. The outgoing commander passing the guidon is a symbolic gesture of relinquishing command and responsibility of the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)