Fair winds and following seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Adolfo Granadas, (left), the commander of Field Medical Training Battalion West awards a certificate of appreciation to the granddaughter of U.S. Navy Capt. Elizabeth Smith, health service support element officer in charge with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group during her retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Smith who honorably served in the Navy for 34 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)