U.S. Navy Capt. Elizabeth Smith, health service support element officer in charge with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group poses for a photo with her granddaughter during her retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Smith who honorably served in the Navy for 34 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9091288
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-IF213-1242
|Resolution:
|6298x4199
|Size:
|972.45 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.