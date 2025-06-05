Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Capt. Elizabeth Smith, health service support element officer in charge with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group and her family disembark during her retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Smith who honorably served in the Navy for 34 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 9091299
    VIRIN: 250606-M-IF213-1230
    Resolution: 5010x3340
    Size: 944.18 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair winds and following seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: U.S. Navy Capt. Smith Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Navy
    Retirement
    1stMLG
    ReadySet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download