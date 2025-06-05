U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, electrical systems technician at the 460th Civil Engineering Squadron poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Alongside his duties at the 460th CES, Wilson is the president of the Rising 4 at Buckley SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9090446
|VIRIN:
|250509-X-IN642-1090
|Resolution:
|5594x3722
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CE Highlight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.