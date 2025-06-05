CE Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, electrical systems technician at the 460th Civil Engineering Squadron poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Alongside his duties at the 460th CES, Wilson is the president of the Rising 4 at Buckley SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)