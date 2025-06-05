CE Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, president of the Rising 4, briefs at a Below the Zone mock board at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Wilson mentors junior Airmen through professional development events designed to build confidence and career readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)