CE Highlight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, electrical systems technician at the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, services a light fixture at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Wilson applies technical precision and mission focus in support of Buckley’s infrastructure readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)