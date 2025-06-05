CE Highlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, electrical systems technician at the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, services a light fixture at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Wilson applies technical precision and mission focus in support of Buckley’s infrastructure readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:24
    Photo ID: 9090443
    VIRIN: 250506-X-IN642-2038
    Resolution: 5412x3601
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Civil Engineering
    CE
    Buckley

