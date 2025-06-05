U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinton Wilson, electrical systems technician at the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, services a light fixture at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 12, 2025. Wilson applies technical precision and mission focus in support of Buckley’s infrastructure readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
This work, CE Highlight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.