Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Astronaut Col. Nick Hague poses with Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, after a question-and-answer session with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9090332
    VIRIN: 250606-F-LE393-1243
    Resolution: 5645x4032
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISS
    NASA
    astronaut
    USSF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download