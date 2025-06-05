Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

Astronaut Col. Nick Hague poses with Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, after a question-and-answer session with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
