Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

Astronaut Col. Nick Hague presents a piece of artwork to Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, after a question-and-answer session with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)