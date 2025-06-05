Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Astronaut Col. Nick Hague presents a piece of artwork to Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, after a question-and-answer session with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9090328
    VIRIN: 250606-F-LE393-1229
    Resolution: 5614x4010
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague
    Guardian Q-and-A with astronaut Col. Hague

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISS
    NASA
    astronaut
    USSF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download