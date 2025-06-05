Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reconnaissance Soldiers and Guatamalan Armed Forces conduct sniper Training [Image 16 of 18]

    Reconnaissance Soldiers and Guatamalan Armed Forces conduct sniper Training

    GREENWOOD, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Reconnaissance Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct conjoined training with Guatamalan Armed Forces on sniper lanes at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 5, 2025.
    The Arkansas National Guard State Partnership Program allows opportunity for collaboration between partner nations that support defense and security cooperation.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

