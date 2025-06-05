Reconnaissance Soldiers and Guatamalan Armed Forces conduct sniper Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Reconnaissance Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct conjoined training with Guatamalan Armed Forces on sniper lanes at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 5, 2025.

The Arkansas National Guard State Partnership Program allows opportunity for collaboration between partner nations that support defense and security cooperation.

(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)