Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event

Nicholas Almeter, Restoration Division Chief at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, cleans and polishes the Douglas VC-118 "The Independence" aircraft that was the second aircraft built specifically to transport the President of the United States. This aircraft served President Harry S. Truman from 1947-1953. The Independence is one of ten aircraft on display in the Presidential Gallery that were showcased at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Dinner held at the museum May 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9089464
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-AU145-1152
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
