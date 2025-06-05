Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event [Image 14 of 14]

    Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Nicholas Almeter, Restoration Division Chief at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, cleans and polishes the Douglas VC-118 "The Independence" aircraft that was the second aircraft built specifically to transport the President of the United States. This aircraft served President Harry S. Truman from 1947-1953. The Independence is one of ten aircraft on display in the Presidential Gallery that were showcased at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Dinner held at the museum May 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9089464
    VIRIN: 250402-F-AU145-1152
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event [Image 14 of 14], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

