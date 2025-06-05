Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nicholas Almeter, Restoration Division Chief at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, cleans and polishes the Douglas VC-118 "The Independence" aircraft that was the second aircraft built specifically to transport the President of the United States. This aircraft served President Harry S. Truman from 1947-1953. The Independence is one of ten aircraft on display in the Presidential Gallery that were showcased at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Dinner held at the museum May 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)