Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event

Adam Naber, Restoration Specialist at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, moves a lift between the Gulfstream C-20B and Lockheed VC-140B JetStar before cleaning the aircaft in the Presidential Gallery. The ten aircraft on display in the Presidential Gallery were showcased at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Dinner held at the museum May 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)