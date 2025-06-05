Presidential Aircraft polished for NATO event

Zach Hunt, Restoration Specialist at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, cleans and polishes the Lockheed VC-121E Columbine III which served as President Dwight D. Eisenhower's personal airplane from 1954 to 1961. The Columbine III is one of ten aircraft on display in the Presidential Gallery that were showcased at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Dinner held at the museum May 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)
