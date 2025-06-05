Wyvern 3 Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with an F-16 Fighting Falcon before his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 5, 2025. The fini flight is a tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight for a particular aircraft or squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)