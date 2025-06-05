U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, lands an F-16 Fighting Falcon after his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 5, 2025. The fini flight is a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots and certain aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 07:01
|Photo ID:
|9088760
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-QC626-1112
|Resolution:
|1910x1271
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 3 Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.