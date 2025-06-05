Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with an F-16 Fighting Falcon after his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 5, 2025. The fini flight is a tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight for a particular aircraft or squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9088761
    VIRIN: 250605-F-QC626-1126
    Resolution: 1809x1204
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 3 Fini Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight
    Wyvern 3 Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aviano AB
    Fini Flight
    31st Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download