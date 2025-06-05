Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 25 ships depart Rostock, Germany [Image 12 of 19]

    BALTOPS 25 ships depart Rostock, Germany

    WARNEMüNDE, MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROSTOCK (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) depart from Rostock, Germany, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9088661
    VIRIN: 250605-N-N0901-1030
    Resolution: 9414x6276
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: WARNEMüNDE, MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN, DE
    BALTOPS25
    5.6.25
    Übung
    Marineübung
    Auslaufen
    Rostock Warnemünde MStp Hohe Düne

