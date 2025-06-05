BALTOPS 25 ships depart Rostock, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROSTOCK (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) depart from Rostock, Germany, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)