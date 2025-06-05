Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 25 ships sail in formation [Image 6 of 8]

    BALTIC SEA

    06.04.2025

    BALTIC SEA (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS25) steam in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:35
    Location: BALTIC SEA
