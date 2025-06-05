BALTIC SEA (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) steam in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9088521
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-NO901-1005
|Resolution:
|4556x2563
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS 25 ships sail in formation [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.