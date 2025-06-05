Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives specialists and emergency personnel attend to a simulated casualty during exercise Immediate Response 25 at the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, June 4, 2025. Conducted under simulated enemy fire, the scenario tested the team's ability to deliver accurate, life-saving care while in a high stress environment.

Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega)