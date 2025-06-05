Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins [Image 1 of 5]

    Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Service members from the Hellenic Army and French Land Army storm and clear a ship after receiving simulated enemy fire during exercise Immediate Response 25 at the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, June 4, 2025. The team executed a coordinated entry under fire to neutralize threats and secure the vessel, enhancing multinational readiness for complex and maritime operations.
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:26
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
    by SGT Ana Ortega

