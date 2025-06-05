Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins [Image 2 of 5]

    Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A team of multinational service members develop an area entry course of action during a simulated response to a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) emergency during exercise Immediate Response 25 near Alexandroupolis, Greece, June 4, 2025. The team, composed of CBRNE specialists and medical emergency operators, worked together to increase interoperability of NATO forces during CBRNE events.
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9088520
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-YH692-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.87 MB
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Multinational CBRNE training at Port of Alexandroupolis begins [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ana Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

