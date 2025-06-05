Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Bowling

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Bowling

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A bowling ball strikes bowling pins during Sakura Olympics 2025 bowling competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The game was one of several recreational events designed to build morale and strengthen ties between Misawa’s U.S. and Japanese communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9088079
    VIRIN: 250530-F-KM882-1011
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Bowling [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Readiness
    35FW
    Sakura Olympics

