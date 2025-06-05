Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bowling ball strikes bowling pins during Sakura Olympics 2025 bowling competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The game was one of several recreational events designed to build morale and strengthen ties between Misawa’s U.S. and Japanese communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)