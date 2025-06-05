Sakura Olympics 2025: Bowling

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 competes in a bowling competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The event promoted camaraderie and friendly competition among U.S. and Japanese personnel during the annual bilateral sports exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
