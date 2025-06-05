Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs [Image 10 of 10]

    QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton truck loads an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer assigned to Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment onto a landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 9087869
    VIRIN: 250603-M-HU496-1045
    Resolution: 7328x4888
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
