QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton truck loads an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer assigned to Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment onto a landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)