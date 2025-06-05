A U.S. Navy Sailor with Assault Craft Unit 5 conducts a final load inspection on a landing craft, air cushion during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9087867
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-HU496-1006
|Resolution:
|7630x5089
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.