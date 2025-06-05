Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs [Image 9 of 10]

    QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailor Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Alamilla, assigned to Beach Master Unit 1 guides a landing craft, air cushion onto shore during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Alamilla is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 9087868
    VIRIN: 250603-M-HU496-1137
    Resolution: 7882x5257
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, QUART: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    howitzer
    15th MEU
    Integration
    artillery
    LCACs
    QUART 25.3

